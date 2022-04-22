CDC: COVID-19 third leading cause of death in U.S. for second year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The CDC released a statement Friday saying COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. after heart disease and cancer for the second year in a row.

Two reports released found that the differences in death rates still are between certain racial and ethnic minority groups.

The first report provided an overview of the mortality data for 2021, including a comparison of death rates for all causes of death and for COVID-19 related deaths.

The study found that the overall age-adjusted death rate increased by almost 1% last year. Death rates were highest overall among non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaskan Native and non-Hispanic African American people.

The second report shows that from 2020 to 2021 differences in COVID-19 death rates decreased among most racial and ethnic groups.

This report found differences in COVID-19 death rates decreased by 14%–40% for most racial and ethnic groups, including non-Hispanic White people, who accounted for 60%–65% of all people who died. Rates increased slightly (7.2%) for non-Hispanic Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander persons (0.2%–0.3% of people who died) compared with non-Hispanic multiracial people.

