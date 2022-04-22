4 students, 2 adults injured in Chesterfield bus crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield fire official said some students had been taken to the hospital following a bus crash.

Police were called to the crash on Hull Street Road around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday. The road was closed between Pocoshock and Walmsley.

Officials said a 1997 Ford F150 ran off the side of the road, overcorrected and then hit the school bus. That’s when the bus carrying students with special needs broke through the guard rail and overturned in the ditch.

Two county workers and four students were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver that hit the bus stayed on the scene and was being questioned by police. Police said Larry Talley, 55, of Chesterfield was ticketed for reckless driving and having an expired inspection.

Chesterfield Schools released the following statement:

“A Chesterfield school bus was involved in an accident late this afternoon. The school division has been and remains in direct contact with the families of students who were involved. We are sincerely appreciative of the work of Chesterfield County emergency personnel and everyone who assisted on the scene.”

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Anyone with information should call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

