Virginia DWR: Dozens of turtles seized from private and retail sellers

Authorities recently seized more than 40 turtles from private and retail sellers.
Authorities recently seized more than 40 turtles from private and retail sellers.(Sea Life Park)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Illegal turtle trade in Virginia continues to be a major problem, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

DWR Conservation Police Officers coordinated with DWR Wildlife Division staff to seize a dozen red-eared sliders and...

Posted by Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

This includes a dozen red-eared, eastern painted turtles, and 30 Mississippi map turtles.

It is illegal to sell or purchase any turtle species that are native or naturalized in Virginia. Some of the turtles that were seized were sent to zoological facilities, the remaining animals were euthanized.

