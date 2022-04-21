Virginia DWR: Dozens of turtles seized from private and retail sellers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Illegal turtle trade in Virginia continues to be a major problem, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
Authorities recently seized more than 40 turtles from private and retail sellers.
This includes a dozen red-eared, eastern painted turtles, and 30 Mississippi map turtles.
It is illegal to sell or purchase any turtle species that are native or naturalized in Virginia. Some of the turtles that were seized were sent to zoological facilities, the remaining animals were euthanized.
