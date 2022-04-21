Truck driver suffers minor injuries in tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - One person is hurt after a tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights on Thursday morning.
Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.
Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.
Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.
VDOT says there’s currently a 6.5-mile backup, and all traffic is being diverted to Woodsedge Road at Exit 58.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
