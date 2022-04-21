Town launches fund to assist displaced residents after deadly fire

KILMARNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Twenty-four hours after a community-altering fire tore through seven apartments, multiple businesses and claimed one life, Kilmarnock’s leadership says it’s ready to push forward.

“We’re going to make sure that all of those businesses are set to go as well as those residents are in an appropriate and comfortable accommodations,” Town Manager Susan Cockrell said.

Cockrell says this area is known for its business and that rebuilding after tragedy is second nature because this isn’t Killmarnock’s first brush with fire.

Ed Davis was one of the volunteer firefighters who fought Tuesday’s windy inferno, just like his father did during a fire decades prior that took out several businesses on the town’s main street.

“The town has burned at least three times, the last being 1952. I’m pretty sure it was Saint Patrick’s Day. A very windy night, just like it was here at this fire,” Davis said. “I know that there will be a lot of help given to those folks who need it.”

“We are the largest shopping district here on the Northern Neck and in the middle part of the middle peninsula,” Cockrell said.

Now, Cockrell says the town’s leadership is making that impact stay right here in the heart of Kilmarnock through the launch of the Kilmarnock Relief Fund. A separate initiative is being developed for the four businesses impacted by the fire.

“We are going to partner with the River Counties Community Foundations and our local department of social services to provide a vehicle for people to provide cash donations that will go directly to the affected residents,” Cockrell said.

Since the fund’s announcement Wednesday evening, Cockrell says the town has already received several donations, including an anonymous $10,000 gift.

“To everyone who has reached out with offers of help, we can’t thank you enough,” Mayor Umphlett said. “To our Kilmarnock families, we are here for you and are working with community partners to facilitate the overwhelming support from the community.”

“It’s really about our community rallying,” Cockrell said.

There are three ways you can help:

-Financial donations may be made directly to River Counties Community Foundation with “Kilmarnock Fire Relief” in the memo line. Send checks to:

River Counties Community Foundation

PO BOX 54

White Stone, VA 22578

-Gift Cards – Lancaster County Department of Social Services is also accepting donated gift cards. Please list the amount on the card.

-Purchase a #kilmarnockstrong t-shirt from Horn’s Ace Hardware on School Street- all proceeds will go to the victims of the Kilmarnock fire.

An online link is available for donations. All donations are 100% tax-deductible. All monies will be used to provide housing assistance and basic living needs.

If you have any questions, contact Ashley Jones at 804-435-1552 X4.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation, but the cause of the fire and the victim’s identity are still unclear at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.