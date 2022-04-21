Thursday Forecast: Gorgeous spring weather for a few days
Rain chance low through the weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for lots of dry, pleasant weather as we head through the weekend
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Cooler temperatures near the bay-- could get stuck in the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
