Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sen. Kaine stops by Virginia Tech to see proposal for “Build Back Better Regional Challenge”

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech-led coalition was named a finalist for the Economic Development Administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” in December 2021. It’s a challenge that began with 529 applications and is now down to 60.

“It is a big-picture project that takes advantage of existing expertise here, but stitches together a lot of these individual areas of expertise, to come up with innovations that would be pathbreaking for the country and for the world,” said US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Whether it’s cars, trucks or drones, it was all on display for Kaine’s visit, as dozens spoke about what their proposal will do. Its main focus is helping the economy in the area, doing that through transportation and logistics, including a spotlight on moving toward electric and automated vehicles.

“The exciting thing is, the Biden administration has this proposal out on the table for pathbreaking innovations that can move us forward as innovators and also create great job opportunities, and maybe particularly in parts of the country that really need innovation and jobs,” Kaine said.

Kaine is proud that two of the finalists are in Virginia and the Virginia Tech coalition has a chance of earning up to $100 million to aid in their projects.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

Latest News

A man has been charged in connection to the death of a baby.
Man faces multiple charges in connection to death of 5-month-old
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Henrico.
Man shot in leg in Henrico
Varina High School.
Police: Student found with gun at Henrico school
Four planets are visible in the early morning sky through the end of April.
NASA expert talks about upcoming space events