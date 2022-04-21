Runners gear up for the Monument Avenue 10K race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of runners are gearing up for the in-person return of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K race this weekend.

Challenges for the annual race have been held virtually for the last two years due to COVID precautions. The Health and Fitness Expo started Thursday afternoon, where participants were seen picking up their packets ahead of Saturday’s race.

This marks the start of a long-awaited return for thousands across the Commonwealth.

“To be able to run up and down in Richmond and to run in this race is a special, special time,” Chuck Moore, who is running in the 10K, said.

“I’ll be running with my daughter, and it’s just fun to be with her,” he said. “I used to run it as fast as I could. Now, I just run it to enjoy the race,” Moore said.

Pete Woody, the spokesman for the race, has been counting down the days for the big return.

“I’m personally really excited myself, and I’m getting that vibe from my coworkers, but more importantly from participants, sponsors and volunteers who are really excited for Saturday,” Woody said.

The race has brought thousands of friends and families together for the past 23 years.

Sky and Scott Hysler are a father-daughter duo who’s participated in the 10K for the last four years. COVID didn’t even stop them from participating in the challenges.

“We did both of them virtually - did the two challenges that they always offered, but it feels great to finally be back,” Sky said.

Leading up to the race, people from all walks of life are preparing to run together once again.

“This is like, almost, a nod to things getting back to normal again,” runner Leigh Kelley said. “So, it’s really good to get back out here, see my neighbors, see my friends and actually get back to the way Richmond used to be,” he said.

Runners will be able to register and pick up their packets at the Richmond Raceway until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo ID is required.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

