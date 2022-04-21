Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPD to team up with federal partners to focus on gun violence prevention with Highland Park community walk

Thursday’s community walk will begin at 5:00 p.m.
Thursday’s community walk will begin at 5:00 p.m.(MGN ONLINE)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond along with its federal partners are hosting a community walk in Highland Park.

RPD officers and members from the U.S. Attorney, ATF, FBI, and Virginia State Police will gather at Hotchkiss Field and walk throughout the neighborhood to speak to community members about reducing gun violence on the streets.

Thursday’s community walk will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Latest News

Virginia State Police are responding to a overturned tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in...
Left, center lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
Michael Allen Kersey
Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud
Authorities recently seized more than 40 turtles from private and retail sellers.
Virginia DWR: Dozens of turtles seized from private and retail sellers
Packet pickup is from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday
Monument Avenue 10K packet-pickup starts Thursday