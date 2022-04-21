RPD to team up with federal partners to focus on gun violence prevention with Highland Park community walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond along with its federal partners are hosting a community walk in Highland Park.

RPD officers and members from the U.S. Attorney, ATF, FBI, and Virginia State Police will gather at Hotchkiss Field and walk throughout the neighborhood to speak to community members about reducing gun violence on the streets.

Thursday’s community walk will begin at 5:00 p.m.

