‘Plethora of things could go wrong’: Police respond to dozens of incidents involving pellet, splatter guns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Local law enforcement agencies are urging caution as another social media challenge rises with the potential for serious safety concerns around plastic toy guns.

The so-called #OrbeezChallenge has gone viral across the country with kids and teenagers using the plastic guns, also called splatter guns, to shoot at one another. The company, Orbeez, makes the gel pellets.

“They’re taking these pellets, soaking them in water… and then shooting them out the window at either random or targeted people,” said Sgt. Tony Ruddy, with Henrico Police.

Earlier this month, NBC Washington reported nearly a dozen people had been shot with the water bead pellets in Loudon County in recent weeks.

There are plenty of videos of the challenge on social media, with many kids posting to TikTok of their actions. Videos show the small gel-pellet being rapidly fired at others from inside a moving vehicle.

“Maybe years ago we did this in the backyard and played in the woods or something like that, perhaps, but when you add a moving vehicle it does add another fear,” Ruddy said.

So far this month, Henrico Police have dealt with 13 cases involving the toy guns; 75% of them dealt with pellets fired from a vehicle.

“Just the plethora of things that could go wrong with a situation like that,” Ruddy said.

There have been cases nationwide where people have been hurt. Thankfully in Henrico, no injuries have been reported.

“Although it seems innocent, you never know what you’re going to hit,” Ruddy said. “You may accidentally hit someone in the eye and that could cause serious bodily injury to somebody.”

That consequence could also lead to charges depending on what happened.

“I know teenagers want to have fun, that’s what life is about, but they have to think about what the grander circumstances could be,” Ruddy said.

Meanwhile, Chesterfield County Police reported 45 incidents so far this year involving BBs or pellets; Richmond Police have 14 on the books.

On April 12, Richmond Police said a juvenile was charged with brandishing a weapon near Thomas Jefferson High School. When officers arrived, they found a pellet-type gun which was allegedly being handled in a threatening or intimidating manner.

However, police have another concern that’s rising when it comes to the toy guns.

“We’ve actually seen some of these in the nation where they’re taking these guns, which look like toys, and they’re spray painting them black to make it look more like a gun,” Ruddy said. “If someone points this out the window and someone is in fear and they think that’s a real weapon, they might respond in a different way.”

It’s a situation officers do not want to happen. As a result, they are encouraging parents and guardians to have an open discussion with their kids about how to address this issue.

