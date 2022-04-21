News to Know for April 21: Castlewood Road crash update; Kilmarnock community starting to rebuild; Housing market on fire in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have a tragic update in Richmond about a crash that happened two weeks ago - the teenager who was driving the car that collided with a police cruiser on Castlewood Road has died. We have more details, along with our other top headlines.

Teen Dies From Injuries 2 Weeks After Crash Involving Police Cruiser

One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and Castlewood (WWBT)

Richmond Police confirm that 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin died from his injuries in that wreck back on April 7th.

His passenger - 19-year-old Tracey Williams -- died at the scene.

Both Ruffin and Williams were thrown from their car after it collided with an RPD cruiser as officers were responding to a burglary call.

Investigators have not said exactly what happened, nor whether the cruiser had its emergency lights on at the time.

Kilmarnock Community Starting to Rebuild

This comes after Tuesday’s fire-ravaged several apartments, and businesses, and claimed one life.

Kilmarnock’s leadership says it’s ready to push forward.

“We’re going to make sure that all of those businesses are set to go as well as those residents are in an appropriate and comfortable accommodations,” Town Manager Susan Cockrell said.

Cockrell says this area is known for its business and that rebuilding after tragedy is second nature because this isn’t Killmarnock’s first brush with fire.

Ed Davis was one of the volunteer firefighters who fought Tuesday’s windy inferno, just like his father did during a fire decades prior that took out several businesses on the town’s main street.

“The town has burned at least three times, the last being 1952. I’m pretty sure it was Saint Patrick’s Day. A very windy night, just like it was here at this fire,” Davis said. “I know that there will be a lot of help given to those folks who need it.”

Now, Cockrell says the town’s leadership is helping those who were impacted stay right here in the heart of Kilmarnock through the launch of the Kilmarnock Relief Fund. A separate initiative is being developed for the four businesses impacted by the fire.

Since the fund’s announcement Wednesday evening, Cockrell says the town has already received several donations, including an anonymous $10,000 gift.

Man Wanted for Construction Fraud

Michael Allen Kersey (Powhatan County Commonwealth Attorney)

Right now, authorities need your help finding an alleged con-man who failed to appear in court.

44-year-old Michael Allen Kersey is wanted in multiples counties for felony construction fraud and contracting without a license.

The Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says Kersey requested a jury trial but did not show up.

A woman claims she paid Kersey $25,000 to install a pool - which he did not do.

He is also wanted in Stafford County and Colonial Heights.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest - if you’ve seen him, contact police.

‘Too Many Buyers, Not Enough Sellers’

The housing market across metro Richmond is on fire right now, but new trends are emerging that keep realtors on their feet!

Right now, mortgage interest rates are on the rise across Virginia.

On average, you’re looking at more than 5% for a 30-year fixed rate, but this doesn’t seem to be stopping people from going after their dream homes.

Shannon Milligan, a realtor at RVA Home Team with Exp Realty, said the trend is tied to the “coming soon” list. While the home is technically listed on the market, it has not yet opened for showings.

“The challenge is when a buyer gets so excited that they do make that sight-unseen offer. It is not allowing the opportunity for the other buyers to come in,” Milligan said.

Milligan said buying sight unseen is becoming common as home buyers race against time to find a house.

“[It’s like] the game Hungry Hippos… except you have 10-20 hippos and just one marble; we just have way too many buyers and not enough sellers,” she added.

Milligan says there’s no crystal ball for when this craze could end - but it’s best to look at your finances and come up with a plan that works best for you.

Gorgeous Spring Weather!

Andrew says get ready for lots of dry, pleasant weather as we head through the weekend!

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“When you live for a strong purpose, then hard work isn’t an option. It’s a necessity.” --- Steve Pavlina

