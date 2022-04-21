Healthcare Pros
Monument Avenue 10K packet-pickup starts Thursday

Packet pickup is from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of runners are expected to lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Monument Avenue 10K, and participants can pick up their race packets starting Thursday.

It’s happening from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway in the main expo hall.

Runners will be able to grab their bib number, participant shirt, and a goodie bag.

You must have a photo ID in order to pick up your packet. If you can’t make it out Thursday, you can also pick up your packet Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

