Monument Avenue 10K packet-pickup starts Thursday
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of runners are expected to lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Monument Avenue 10K, and participants can pick up their race packets starting Thursday.
It’s happening from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway in the main expo hall.
Runners will be able to grab their bib number, participant shirt, and a goodie bag.
You must have a photo ID in order to pick up your packet. If you can’t make it out Thursday, you can also pick up your packet Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
