Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘I got my heart’: Woman’s death unites two families through one heart

Nicollena Cabello Hartzell passed away suddenly in 2018 but her heart continues to bring life to others. (Source: WOWT)
By John Chapman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The death of an Omaha-area woman is helping bring two families together four years later.

WOWT reports Nicollena Cabello Hartzell died when she was just 33-years-old. She was an organ donor, however, and her heart is now helping another man live.

Her parents, Brian and Sandra Cabello, said their daughter grew up, graduated and joined the Army. But she passed away suddenly when she returned home in 2018.

Florida resident Richard Arce said he received Hartzell’s heart later that year and wouldn’t be alive now without it.

“Two families are going to be united as a family, you know,” Arce said. “I’m just so grateful. If it wasn’t for their daughter, I wouldn’t even be here today.”

Arce recently made the trip to Nebraska to meet Hartzell’s family and to say thank you.

“Does thank you really mean anything? It does. Is there a better word? There’s not. The fact of the matter is, we met — finally. I think that that is the thank you, the gift,” Arce said.

The families united in person for the first time.

“It’s just like having her here, having her here next to us,” Sandra Cabello said.

Arce brought a gift with him, a heart-shaped crystal.

“It says, ‘The beat goes on. Grateful and thankful for the gift of life. Richard and Nicollena. I got my heart on 4/22/2018 at 3:30 p.m.,’” Arce said.

Master quilter Connie Rose also stepped in to help preserve a blanket made by Hartzell’s grandmother that her family said their daughter cherished.

Brian Cabello said he has waited for a long time to hear from his daughter again and now her heartbeat is helping bring new life to her family.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
VDOT says expect delays and reduced speed limits in the work zone.
All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson punches airline passenger
How to avoid engineering scams
Race Director says they're still weighing their options.
Runners gear up for the Monument Avenue 10K race
The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
Students at O.B. Gates Elementary School take their lessons in Mandarin Chinese as part of...
Chesterfield elementary school stands out with historic language immersion programs