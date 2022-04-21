Hanover Schools offers $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is offering a $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers.

The incentive will be in addition to base pay and other benefits.

Drivers who join the team between now and September will earn $500 after their first 60 days and $500 at the end of the first semester of the next school year.

Starting pay for drivers is $15.75 per hour.

