Hanover Schools offers $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers

School bus generic
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools is offering a $1,000 sign-on incentive for new bus drivers.

The incentive will be in addition to base pay and other benefits.

Drivers who join the team between now and September will earn $500 after their first 60 days and $500 at the end of the first semester of the next school year.

Starting pay for drivers is $15.75 per hour.

For more information and to apply, click here.

