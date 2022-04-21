Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield fire official said some students had been taken to the hospital following a bus crash.
Police said the bus overturned on Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
According to a source, the bus is for students with special needs, and there are several students who are injured.
NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.