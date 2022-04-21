Healthcare Pros
Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash

The crash happened Thursday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield fire official said some students had been taken to the hospital following a bus crash.

Police said the bus overturned on Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

According to a source, the bus is for students with special needs, and there are several students who are injured.

NBC12 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

