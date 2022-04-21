Chesterfield Fire: Some students taken to hospital following bus crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield fire official said some students had been taken to the hospital following a bus crash.

Police said the bus overturned on Hull Street Road near Pocoshock Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon. (Christian Davies)

According to a source, the bus is for students with special needs, and there are several students who are injured.

