Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George is back open after a fire.

All lanes are open and the scene is clear. https://t.co/z5hA56BtvY — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) April 21, 2022

It was closed for several hours Wednesday night after the fire.

We do not yet know if the bridge itself was on fire or if it was something near the bridge, but it appears crews were able to get it under control, and have since reopened the bridge.

