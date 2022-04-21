Healthcare Pros
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire

Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George is back open after a fire.

It was closed for several hours Wednesday night after the fire.

We do not yet know if the bridge itself was on fire or if it was something near the bridge, but it appears crews were able to get it under control, and have since reopened the bridge.

