Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Benjamin Harrison Bridge in Prince George is back open after a fire.
It was closed for several hours Wednesday night after the fire.
We do not yet know if the bridge itself was on fire or if it was something near the bridge, but it appears crews were able to get it under control, and have since reopened the bridge.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.