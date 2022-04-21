Benjamin Harrison Bridge closed due to fire
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Benjamin Harrison Bridge is closed due to a fire.
All northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Point Road and Roxbury Road are closed at the bridge.
VDOT said local drivers should take the following detour:
- Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).
Through drivers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to the Hampton Roads area.
Delays are expected.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.