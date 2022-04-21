Healthcare Pros
Benjamin Harrison Bridge closed due to fire

Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation said the Benjamin Harrison Bridge is closed due to a fire.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Point Road and Roxbury Road are closed at the bridge.

VDOT said local drivers should take the following detour:

  • Take Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156) south to Route 10 west. Take Interstate 295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) back to Jordan Point Road (Route 106/156).

Through drivers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to the Hampton Roads area.

Delays are expected.

