Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud

Michael Allen Kersey
Michael Allen Kersey(Powhatan County Commonwealth Attorney)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is asking for help to find a con-man who failed to appear in court.

Michael Allen Kersey, 44, is wanted in multiple counties for felony construction fraud and contracting without a license.

Kersey requested a jury trial but did not show.

A woman claims she paid Kersey $25,000 to install a pool, which he did not do.

He is also wanted in Stafford County and Colonial Heights.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information can contact authorities.

