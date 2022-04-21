Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is asking for help to find a con-man who failed to appear in court.

Michael Allen Kersey, 44, is wanted in multiple counties for felony construction fraud and contracting without a license.

Kersey requested a jury trial but did not show.

A woman claims she paid Kersey $25,000 to install a pool, which he did not do.

He is also wanted in Stafford County and Colonial Heights.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information can contact authorities.

