Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is asking for help to find a con-man who failed to appear in court.
Michael Allen Kersey, 44, is wanted in multiple counties for felony construction fraud and contracting without a license.
Kersey requested a jury trial but did not show.
A woman claims she paid Kersey $25,000 to install a pool, which he did not do.
He is also wanted in Stafford County and Colonial Heights.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information can contact authorities.
