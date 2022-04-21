All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights Thursday morning.

All lanes are open and the scene is clear. — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) April 21, 2022

Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.

Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.

Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.

VDOT says the scene has now been cleared.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.