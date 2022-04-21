All lanes reopen after tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes have reopened after a tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights Thursday morning.
Close to 8:00 a.m., VSP responded to an overturned tractor-trailer at mile marker 6.
Wayne Johnson 44, of Metter, GA., was avoiding debris when he overcorrected and overturned his tractor-trailer. VSP says the truck was empty and not hauling any cargo at the time.
Johnson was wearing his seatbelt and has minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Southside Regional Hospital for treatment.
VDOT says the scene has now been cleared.
