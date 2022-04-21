All lanes closed due to tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South in Colonial Heights.

🚨 FIRST ALERT🚨



Tractor trailer is blocking all southbound lanes of I 95 in Colonial Heights.



Only two lanes getting by on the northbound side pic.twitter.com/dKl6DaFoG2 — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) April 21, 2022

The accident happened at mile marker 55.1 about one mile from Temple Avenue.

Drivers heading in that direction can expect delays, and use alternate routes to get to their destination.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

