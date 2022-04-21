All lanes closed due to tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - All lanes are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on I-95 South in Colonial Heights.
The accident happened at mile marker 55.1 about one mile from Temple Avenue.
Drivers heading in that direction can expect delays, and use alternate routes to get to their destination.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
