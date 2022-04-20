Healthcare Pros
Woman whose body was found in duffel bag was stabbed dozens of times, police say

The home of New York woman is seen as police investigate a killing. The body of Orsolya Gaal was found a few blocks from the home.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCBS) - Disturbing new details have emerged about the slaying of a New York mother, who was found stuffed in a duffel bag.

Orsolya Gaal was stabbed more than 50 times. The mother of two was found in a duffel bag a few blocks from her home Saturday morning.

Sources said she was killed in her home by someone she knew.

Investigators are looking at Gaal’s relationships, including at least one possible past romantic partner.

There’s a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

