Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warmer after a freezing cold start

Steady warmup peaks this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a freezing cold start, we’ll head into the 60s today.

Wednesday: Frost likely this morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. FIRST ALERT: Much cooler temperatures expected at the bay/beach, where highs could be in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

