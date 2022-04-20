Wednesday Forecast: Sunny and warmer after a freezing cold start
Steady warmup peaks this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a freezing cold start, we’ll head into the 60s today.
Wednesday: Frost likely this morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid and upper 70s. FIRST ALERT: Much cooler temperatures expected at the bay/beach, where highs could be in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.