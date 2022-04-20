Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Ways to file appeals on medical bills

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Understanding your medical bill can be a hard process – but filling an appeal can be even harder.

Medical advocates are saying don’t give up when it comes to questioning or even fighting charges on a hospital bill, but you’ve got to put in the work including phone calls, emails, and filing the proper documents.

This also means you have to understand your own insurance plan, and each plan is slightly different.

Go over your bill when it arrives. If you have questions about charges or want to see a line-by-line list - call the billing department immediately. That way you can also check for mistakes.

If you need to, every insurance plan outlines a way to file an appeal.

Chris Van Haren a medical advocate in Wisconsin says the process has become more difficult during the pandemic, but she says you can still win an appeal. ”Plans should have an internal appeal process and if that is unsuccessful, there’s an external appeal process.

There’s also the possibility of something called a peer-to-peer review,” said Van Haren.

Van Haren also says every state has an office of an insurance commissioner. It may have different names in each state, but it’s a place to go for help with an insurance claim if an issue was not addressed to your satisfaction or if an insurance company was not responding.

She says don’t be afraid to ask questions – be proactive, in the end, it’s your health and your money.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins
Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan

Latest News

A coal terminal adjacent to Newport News’ Southeast Community has been the source of air...
Virginia will begin monitoring air pollution around Hampton Roads coal terminals
Ways to appeal medical bills
Ways to appeal medical bills
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Student Commons Plaza.
VCU set to host ‘Start by Believing’ event aimed at helping victims of sexual assault
Nationwide, mask mandates are vanishing on public transportation after a federal judge struck...
News to Know for April 20: Tragedy in Kilmarnock; Local transportation services drop mask requirement; Arrest made in murder of Petersburg teen