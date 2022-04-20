Ways to file appeals on medical bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Understanding your medical bill can be a hard process – but filling an appeal can be even harder.

Medical advocates are saying don’t give up when it comes to questioning or even fighting charges on a hospital bill, but you’ve got to put in the work including phone calls, emails, and filing the proper documents.

This also means you have to understand your own insurance plan, and each plan is slightly different.

Go over your bill when it arrives. If you have questions about charges or want to see a line-by-line list - call the billing department immediately. That way you can also check for mistakes.

If you need to, every insurance plan outlines a way to file an appeal.

Chris Van Haren a medical advocate in Wisconsin says the process has become more difficult during the pandemic, but she says you can still win an appeal. ”Plans should have an internal appeal process and if that is unsuccessful, there’s an external appeal process.

There’s also the possibility of something called a peer-to-peer review,” said Van Haren.

Van Haren also says every state has an office of an insurance commissioner. It may have different names in each state, but it’s a place to go for help with an insurance claim if an issue was not addressed to your satisfaction or if an insurance company was not responding.

She says don’t be afraid to ask questions – be proactive, in the end, it’s your health and your money.

