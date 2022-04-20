Virginia State Parks to host Earth Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Parks is hosting events across its 41 parks on Saturday and Sunday to celebrate Earth Day.

The events will help educate the public about ways to keep the planet healthy and clean.

“Earth Day events provide the guests with so many tools on how to help the planet,” Chippokes State Park Manager Ben Richards said. “We are having a Virginia Master Naturalist come out on Saturday at 1 p.m. to teach the visitors about plants and the types of butterflies that they attract. Guests will be able to plant their own milkweed plant to take home so they can attract Monarch butterflies in their own backyard. Pollinator gardens are so important and we love sharing information on how to help keep them going inside and outside of the park. We are also doing a trash pickup along the James River on Sunday, April 24 at 1 p.m. and a ranger will explain how the water quality of James River impacts the Chesapeake Bay.”

More Earth Day activities include learning about invasive species, planting wildflowers, shoreline cleanup and helping with pollinator gardens.

“We are really looking forward to expanding our pollinator garden Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and would love volunteers to come out and spend some time at our park,” Sailor’s Creek Battlefield State Park Manager Lee Wilcox said. “It’s a great day to help as well as learn about the history and nature in Virginia.”

You can find a list of Earth Day activities HERE.

