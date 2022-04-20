Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia Athletics receives $40M donation commitment

By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Athletic Foundation doesn’t have the money in hand yet, but an anonymous former student-athlete will be leaving a large sum of money to their alma mater in their estate. It’s the largest donation the VAF has ever received.

“To have a gift of this magnitude come from a former athlete is pretty special, regardless of the sport. It just really is a remarkable gift,” VAF Executive Director Dirk Katstra said Wednesday, April 20.

The $40 million will go to benefit the “Honor the Future” campaign. Timing of the gift will determine exactly what it’s used for.

“This donor has been involved for a long period of time in a number of different ways, not only within athletics but within the university,” Katstra said. “I can’t say enough of how special that gift is and how special the family is.”

For the VAF, this gift is the largest commitment ever, but there’s also hope it will open the door to more checks coming in.

“We’re hopeful that gifts like this can inspire others to do whatever they can at whatever level because college athletics is changing pretty rapidly across the country and we certainly want Virginia Athletics to be the very best it can get so we can compete for championships in every sport,” Katstra said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
Benjamin Harrison Bridge reopens after fire
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol

Latest News

Virginia State Police are responding to a overturned tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in...
Truck driver suffers minor injuries in tractor-trailer accident on I-95 South in Colonial Heights
Michael Allen Kersey
Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud
Authorities recently seized more than 40 turtles from private and retail sellers.
Virginia DWR: Dozens of turtles seized from private and retail sellers
Packet pickup is from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday
Monument Avenue 10K packet-pickup starts Thursday
Richmond Police confirm that 18-year-old Jeremiah Ruffin died from his injuries in that wreck...
News to Know for April 21: Castlewood Road crash update; Kilmarnock community starting to rebuild; Housing market on fire in RVA