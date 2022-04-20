Healthcare Pros
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
According to downdetector.com, the spike in outage reports began around 2 p.m. EST.

The site had received more than 20,000 reports from customers at the peak of the outage. Outage reports appear to be declining as of 4:15 p.m.

The site is also showing spikes in outage reports for major carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T, but not nearly to the extent that Verizon users are reporting.

Multiple sources have reported that Verizon says its engineers are aware of the problem and have been working to resolve the issue.

Most of the outage reports are coming from the western half of the United States. The states of California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, and Colorado appear to be most affected, but some users in Louisiana are reporting having trouble as well.

The cause of the problem remains unclear.

