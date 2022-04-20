Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU set to host ‘Start by Believing’ event aimed at helping victims of sexual assault

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Student Commons Plaza.
The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Student Commons Plaza.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and VCU Police is set to launch a program aimed at helping victims of those assaults.

The “Start By Believing” Campaign offers victims a safe space to get resources and spread the word on this ongoing issue.

Almost one in four undergraduate women will experience sexual assault during their time at school.

Wednesday’s event is aimed at destigmatizing sexual assault and changing the attitude when it comes to reporting a case.

Members of the VCU Women’s Basketball Team will host a “Dribble Knockout” and a “Dribble Relay” as a show of their support. The event will also feature different resource tables, raffles, and a listening ear for all that attend.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Student Commons Plaza.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins
Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan

Latest News

A coal terminal adjacent to Newport News’ Southeast Community has been the source of air...
Virginia will begin monitoring air pollution around Hampton Roads coal terminals
Ways to appeal medical bills with your insurance company
Ways to file appeals on medical bills
Nationwide, mask mandates are vanishing on public transportation after a federal judge struck...
News to Know for April 20: Tragedy in Kilmarnock; Local transportation services drop mask requirement; Arrest made in murder of Petersburg teen
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old