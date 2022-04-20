VCU set to host ‘Start by Believing’ event aimed at helping victims of sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and VCU Police is set to launch a program aimed at helping victims of those assaults.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 20: In partnership w/ sexual assault resource providers, we will host Start by Believing @ The Commons from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: @VCUCommons Plaza, 907 Floyd Ave. #StartbyBelieving #KnockOutDisbelief #VCU #RVA (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KFuMLMUOD3 — VCU Police (@VCUPD) April 18, 2022

The “Start By Believing” Campaign offers victims a safe space to get resources and spread the word on this ongoing issue.

Almost one in four undergraduate women will experience sexual assault during their time at school.

Wednesday’s event is aimed at destigmatizing sexual assault and changing the attitude when it comes to reporting a case.

Members of the VCU Women’s Basketball Team will host a “Dribble Knockout” and a “Dribble Relay” as a show of their support. The event will also feature different resource tables, raffles, and a listening ear for all that attend.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the university’s Student Commons Plaza.

