Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA Diet and Nutrition Lab researching how meals impact children’s focus

By Dominga Murray
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Diet and Nutrition Lab is researching the effects of certain meals on brain functions in young children.

Four-year-old kids taking part in the study eat at the same time each day, but are fed different kinds of the same foods. For example, they may eat spaghetti with refined grains, and later eat spaghetti with whole grains.

“There will be two days where they have what we call the control diet - so that’s what they serve in child care centers in the local region - and then we have two days where we give the children a lower glycemic index version of that food,” Doctor and researcher Sibylle Kranz said.

The study asks if changing diet from what they’re used to improves their concentration, short-term memory, and focus.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
Tara Drooker
Former Christian school teacher to serve no time for sexual relationship with student

Latest News

The Kilmarnock Relief Fund through River Counties Community Foundation is to support our 6...
Town launches fund to assist displaced residents after deadly fire
Michael Allen Kersey
Authorities search for man wanted for construction fraud
The Healing Place residents training for Ukrop's Monument Ave 10k
Rehab residents train for Ukrop’s Monument 10K as part of 10-week recovery program
Benjamin Harrison Bridge (Source: NBC12)
Benjamin Harrison Bridge closed due to fire
One person is dead and three more hurt after a crash at the intersection of Bells Road and...
Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies