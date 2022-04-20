Upper Magnolia Green project advances in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Upper Magnolia Green project moves forward in Chesterfield County.

On Tuesday night, the planning commission voted three to two in favor of the rezoning proposal for more than 2,000 acres.

The county wants to build a technology village and more schools, but many in the county oppose the plans.

A final vote by the board of supervisors is expected next month.

