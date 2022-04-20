Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Upper Magnolia Green project advances in Chesterfield

Proposal for upper Magnolia Green rezoning
Proposal for upper Magnolia Green rezoning
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Upper Magnolia Green project moves forward in Chesterfield County.

On Tuesday night, the planning commission voted three to two in favor of the rezoning proposal for more than 2,000 acres.

The county wants to build a technology village and more schools, but many in the county oppose the plans.

A final vote by the board of supervisors is expected next month.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old
Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield

Latest News

Along Semmes Avenue in Richmond, a vehicle bumper left from an accident serves as a reminder of...
Roundabout, traffic signals, pedestrian safety upgrades coming to Semmes Avenue area
A Richmond teacher is $30,000 richer after winning a nationwide competition held by the CIA.
Richmond teacher wins $30,000 in nationwide CIA competition
Governor Glenn Youngkin signed "Adam's Law," which requires hazing prevention training and...
‘We want to make real change’: Adam’s Law signed by Gov. Youngkin
RVA Street Art Festival
RVA Street Art Festival set to return this fall