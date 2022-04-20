‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg family is looking for answers after their 15-year-old son was shot and killed at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. on April 2.

When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found Tyjuan Crenshaw II, 15, of Petersburg, with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyjuan Crenshaw II (Family photo)

“You really, really don’t know what ya’ll have done - this can’t be fixed,” Tyjuan Crenshaw Sen., Tyjuan’s dad, said.

Crenshaw says he and his family are heartbroken over the tragic loss of his son.

He was a kid who loved hunting, fishing, and motorcycles and went by the nickname “Mistro” because he set the pace for everyone he was around.

“He the GOAT, and everyone knows he the GOAT, they know it,” Crenshaw said. “The man lived a life that kids would dream to live.”

Tyjuan’s parents say they have family near the apartment complex their son was shot at but are unsure why he was there Saturday night.

“We call, and we check,” Crenshaw said. “Everything pans out, but this one particular night, I guess something else happened.”

A memorial now sits in the breezeway of the apartments where the teen was gunned down.

On Monday afternoon, neighbors said that Tyjuan was just hanging out with friends before he was shot several times. Now, his family is just looking for answers.

“You will be held accountable, and at the end of the day. Ain’t no sleep,” Crenshaw said.

During the investigation, a second juvenile arrived at the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.

Police say they are still looking for suspects in the city’s first homicide of the year involving a child.

“I just ask that you keep the prayers coming,” Tiffany Crenshaw, Tyjuan’s mom, said. “As a city, we need to do better, and as parents, we got to do better.”

Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

