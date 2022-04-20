Healthcare Pros
Teen arrested in shooting death of Petersburg 15-year-old

Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.
Sha-Ron Parham, 18, has been arrested in the shooting death of a Petersburg 15-year-old.(NBC12)
By Victoria Doss
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tyjuan Crenshaw II.

Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot just after 8:30 p.m. on March 2.

When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found Crenshaw with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On April 19, Petersburg police, with the help of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested 18-year-old Sha-Ron Parham.

Parham has been charged with felony homicide and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held behind bars pending his appearance in court.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

