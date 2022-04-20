Healthcare Pros
Suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station arrested

Demonte Jones
Demonte Jones(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police said the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Hopewell Wawa has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce.

Police say just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to 907 Colonial Corner Drive for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found Willie Studivant, of Hopewell, with multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the ground near a fuel pump. He was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center, where he later died.

After investigating, police identified Demonte Jones as the suspect in the case.

Police said Jones was considered armed and dangerous.

He was wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in public.

The U.S. Marshals offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Hopewell police said U.S. Marshals arrested Jones on April 19.

Jones is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to call Lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284 and Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

