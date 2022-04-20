Students on bus sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hanover first-grader

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County helped make a Washington-Henry Elementary School first-grader’s birthday memorable this year.

Zoe’s mom was picking her up from school when her bus driver, Mrs. DiGiacomo, was in the office and said she would do a “little something” when the bus drove by.

As DiGiacomo drove the bus by, every student sang “Happy Birthday” to Zoe while she and her sister were standing outside.

“It was the sweetest thing, and I really just expected a honk or two and maybe some waving. She definitely went above and beyond and made Zoe feel so special,” said Zoe’s mom. “That just made Zoe’s day. We are so lucky to be part of the WHES family.”

