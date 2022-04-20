Spiders’ associate head coach takes job with Liberty

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Spiders’ associate head coach is taking a job with Liberty’s men’s basketball team.

Coach Rob Jones has been the associate head coach for the men’s Spiders basketball team since 2015 but has been with the university since 2005.

He’s now moving his talents to Liberty, where he will be an associate head coach.

Head Coach Ritchie McKay announced the hire Tuesday.

During his 17 years with Richmond, Jones helped guide the Spiders to seven 20-win seasons, nine post-season appearances and final national rankings of 24 and 21.

