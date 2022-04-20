Healthcare Pros
RVA Street Art Festival set to return this fall

RVA Street Art Festival
RVA Street Art Festival(RVA Street Art Festival)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The RVA Street Festival returns this fall after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Sept. 16, the festival will be back at the Power Plant Building along the Canal Walk - the festival’s exact spot launched in 2012.

The festival celebrates the growth of street art in Richmond and highlights the development of culinary and brewery scenes.

“So much has happened in the city in the past 10 years. We have seen this amazing, creative renaissance, such a transition into this city being something that is really being talked about nationally,” festival co-founder Ed Trask said.

The festival runs Sept. 16-18.

Organizers are still taking submissions from artists.

For more information, click here.

