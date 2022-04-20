Roundabout, traffic signals, pedestrian safety upgrades coming to Semmes Avenue area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Along Semmes Avenue in Richmond, a vehicle bumper left from an accident serves as a reminder of how dangerous the stretch of road can be.

“Yeah we need it as you can see we’ve got, we’ve got a lot of overzealous drivers here on the Semmes Avenue corridor. We’ve had multiple accidents right here at this intersection,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Council.

VDOT is seeking public input on a study of the area, all the way to Cowardin Avenue. The focus is on vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle safety.

“We’ve got numerous safety issues that have popped up over the years. It’s obviously a very old stretch of roadway that is really serving with volumes that are beyond capacity,” said Stuart Samberg, VDOT Consultant Project Manager.

Semmes Avenue has been a problem spot for the city, which will start its own improvements within the next year. The hope is VDOT’s smart scale grant will tie the projects all together, and bring additional funding.

City councilor Stephanie Lynch says additional traffic signals, including ones made especially for pedestrian crossing, and roundabouts will change the area.

“The larger changes are going to a little bit more challenging but you know speed tables, hawk beacons, roundabouts, those are some of the infrastructure changes I know our neighbors have already expressed an interest in seeing in some of the components we’re seeing in this plan,” said Councilor Lynch.

Another problem area is Chamberlayne Avenue, from Laburnum Avenue to Azalea Avenue. A study seeks to improve transit access in that area as well as safety for all those who travel along Chamberlayne. But that project is further off.

“A lot of what we’re doing on that project is looking for opportunities to address some of those safety as well as really try to tie together transit access and accessibility for bikes and pedestrians,” said Samberg.

VDOT’s survey for input on concerns and potential improvements will close on Friday.

As for funding, it’s not there yet, but VDOT says it has several potential funding streams to help off set costs.

You can find the studies here: https://vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/richmond-district/default.asp

