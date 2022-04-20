Richmond Police announce street closures, no parking zones ahead of Monument Avenue 10K this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Numerous road closures and no parking zones are set to go into effect ahead of the Monument Avenue 10K Saturday morning.

Richmond Police says events are set to begin April 23 at 8:00 a.m., and the no parking zones and road closures will go into effect the day before.

10K time!

Thousands of participants and spectators will take to the streets on Saturday morning for the Monument Avenue 10K. #rva Many roads closed beginning Friday.

During the event, Monument Avenue will be closed between Stuart Circle and Willow Lawn Drive. The intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Monument Avenue will also be closed. RPD says drivers should expect delays during this time.

Portions of other major streets will be closed including West Broad Street, West Grace Street, West Franklin Street, and Lombardy Street.

Drivers should be advised that North Laurel Street is subject to closure with no parking beginning on April 21.

To see the full list of closures and no parking zones, click here.

