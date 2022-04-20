Healthcare Pros
I-95 south ramp to Arthur Ashe Blvd. to close overnight for maintenance

Traffic alert generic
Traffic alert generic(WALB)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Interstate 95 south ramp to Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Richmond will close overnight for maintenance.

The closure will start at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and end around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Drivers should use the following detour:

  • Arthur Ashe Blvd. (Rt. 161) via I-95 south – Continue on I-95 south to Exit 76B (North Belvidere St./Rt. 1) to W. Leigh St. back to Arthur Ashe Blvd.

The closure will take place as weather permits.

