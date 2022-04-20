Healthcare Pros
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller arrested again in Hawaii

Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested in Hawaii again.
Ezra Miller, known for playing "The Flash," was arrested in Hawaii again.
By HNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAHOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Ezra Miller, known for playing “The Flash,” was arrested for second-degree assault early Tuesday following an incident at a Pahoa home, Hawaii County police said.

It’s the latest in a string of negative headlines involving the star.

Hawaii Island police said Miller was taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Miller allegedly “became irate” when asked to leave an acquaintance’s home and threw a chair at a woman.

The 26-year-old victim reported a half-inch cut to her forehead.

Miller was arrested following a traffic stop. Police said the star was subsequently released pending further investigation.

Miller has played “The Flash” in several movies, but has more recently grabbed attention for alleged erratic behavior. Last month, Miller was arrested after allegedly ripping a microphone out of a woman’s hands and lunging at a man playing darts at a Hilo karaoke bar.

The star, a Vermont resident, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday to enter a plea on harassment and disorderly conduct charges in connection with that case.

