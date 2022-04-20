Driver of vehicle that collided with Richmond police SUV dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said the driver of a vehicle that collided with a police SUV has died.

The crash happened at Bells Road and Castlewood Road on April 7.

Police said the driver 18-year old, Jeremiah Ruffin, died of his injuries sustained in the crash. Ruffin’s passenger, Tracey Williams, 19, also died of her injuries from the crash.

RPD previously said that both Ruffin and Williams were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to both families affected by this tragedy,” said RPD Chief Gerald Smith.

The two officers involved have been identified as Officers Richard Johnson and DaQuan Walker. Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

