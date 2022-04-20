Healthcare Pros
Colonial Heights woman arrested after 35 dogs were taken from home

Authorities found 35 dogs - several of which were pregnant, and have had puppies while in the...
Authorities found 35 dogs - several of which were pregnant, and have had puppies while in the care of Colonial Heights Animal Services - bringing the total number of dogs to 41.(Canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A Colonial Heights woman has been charged with animal cruelty after over 30 canines were seized from a home by Animal Services.

On Feb. 28, 2022, police and animal services agencies in Colonial Heights and Hopewell executed a search warrant at a home located on Buckingham Drive in connection to an ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

Authorities found 35 dogs - several of which were pregnant, and have had puppies while in the care of Colonial Heights Animal Services - bringing the total number of dogs to 41.

On March 17, 2022, the owner of the canines, Paula Sadler, 56, was charged with 15 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, 15 counts of inadequate care for a companion animal, and one count of felony animal cruelty.

Police said due to the extensive medical conditions of many of the canines - the majority of them were placed with area rescue organizations.

