Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this file photo.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate that he has made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more.

As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece.

The White House said he plans to visit Portland’s airport on Thursday to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes.

Biden is expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlighting executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

There will be politics on Biden’s agenda, too. He plans to participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in Portland.

Biden is set to spend Thursday night and Friday in Seattle, where he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person dead after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins
Chesterfield Police are investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday morning.
Investigation underway after Shell Gas Station robbery in Chesterfield
Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
A new Tennessee bill aims to not legally require teachers or staff to use a student’s preferred...
Tennessee bill aims to not require teachers to use students’ preferred pronouns
U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian...
Feds: Intruder killed at Peruvian ambassador’s residence
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Along Semmes Avenue in Richmond, a vehicle bumper left from an accident serves as a reminder of...
Roundabout, traffic signals, pedestrian safety upgrades coming to Semmes Avenue area