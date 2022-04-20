AARP offering fraud tracking map

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP has a scam-tracking map that can help protect you from fraud.

Just enter your zip code and the map shows you fraud schemes that people reported in your area. You can also type in keywords to see if there have been similar scams.

AARP says the more people that report cases to the map, the more accurate its data is.

“That really helps to protect folks in the community, the next people who might come and search for what’s happening near them in a way we sort of think of it as crowdsourcing fraud and scam reports. So helping folks in the community to help protect your neighbors,” Jeff Abramo with AARP said Monday, April 18. “You can go to this website, and you could see scam calls like this happening in the area. Have other people reported a similar contact? If not, then you certainly should go ahead and report it yourself.”

For individualized case help AARP has a hotline you can call here.

