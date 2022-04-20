Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

5 Richmond area Starbucks become 1st in Virginia to unionize

Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia...
Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia to unionize.(Arizona's Family)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five Richmond area Starbucks have become the first of the coffee chain’s locations in Virginia to unionize.

The Forest Hill location became the first overall with a vote of 17 to 1.

Not long after the first vote, the locations at Midlothian and Carmia, Huguenot Road, Westchester Commons and Willow Lawn all followed suit.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person killed after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

A Virginia appeals court has voided the convictions of a man who served more than two decades...
Court voids convictions of father in sexual assault of sons
FILE - Former Republican presidential hopeful Pat Robertson gives a thumbs-up as he and his...
Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94
Crews in Kilmarnock worked to put out hot spots from an overnight fire that destroyed 7...
One person killed after fire in downtown Kilmarnock spreads to multiple buildings
The city says 94% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the community, through home energy...
Richmond Mayor out with draft plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030