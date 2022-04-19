Woman killed, child injured in I-64 crash

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - A woman was killed and a child injured in a crash along I-64 east in Henrico County.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday near mile marker 194.

VSP said Regina Howard Thomas, 69, of Sandston, was driving a 2010 Lexus ES four-door that gradually went off the road and crashed into trees, according to witnesses.

The crash happened Tuesday. (Virginia State Police)

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said an approximately 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The crash is being investigated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.