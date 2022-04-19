VDOT to hold information meeting on proposed ‘Dog Bone Roundabout’ in Prince George
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up drivers in Prince George! VDOT is looking to build what’s called a “Dog Bone Roundabout” in the county - but they want your input first.
It would go at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road.
The meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evening at William A. Walton Elementary.
