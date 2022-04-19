VDOT to hold information meeting on proposed ‘Dog Bone Roundabout’ in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up drivers in Prince George! VDOT is looking to build what’s called a “Dog Bone Roundabout” in the county - but they want your input first.

It would go at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road.

The meeting is from 5:30 to 7:30 Tuesday evening at William A. Walton Elementary.

