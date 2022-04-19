UVA retiring Ryan Zimmerman’s number
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Baseball is retiring Ryan Zimmerman’s number 11.
Zimmerman was an All-American in 2005. He then went on to win a World Series with the Washington Nationals.
Zimmerman will be honored prior to the game against Virginia Tech Saturday, April 30.
Fans in attendance will receive a Ryan Zimmerman jersey T-Shirt, and the first 500 will also take home a Zimmerman bobblehead.
