UVA retiring Ryan Zimmerman’s number

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Baseball is retiring Ryan Zimmerman’s number 11.

Zimmerman was an All-American in 2005. He then went on to win a World Series with the Washington Nationals.

Zimmerman will be honored prior to the game against Virginia Tech Saturday, April 30.

Fans in attendance will receive a Ryan Zimmerman jersey T-Shirt, and the first 500 will also take home a Zimmerman bobblehead.

