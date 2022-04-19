Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, Cool and breezy with a frost/freeze tonight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cool and breezy today with freeze likely in spots tonight. Steady warmup starts tomorrow

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. WNW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Freeze watch/Frost Advisory overnight. Summer annuals need protection and fruit trees could suffer damage.

Wednesday: Frost likely in the morning, then Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 80s.

