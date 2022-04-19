Truck overturns, knocks out power lines in Hanover Co.

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A truck overturned and knocked out power lines in Hanover County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on West Patrick Henry Road near the Patrick Henry Boat Launch.

Crews blocked the area from traffic.

The driver inside the truck was trapped, officials said.

There was no word on injuries.

