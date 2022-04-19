Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Truck overturns, knocks out power lines in Hanover Co.

The crash happened Tuesday.
The crash happened Tuesday.(Hanover Fire-EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A truck overturned and knocked out power lines in Hanover County on Tuesday.

The crash happened on West Patrick Henry Road near the Patrick Henry Boat Launch.

Crews blocked the area from traffic.

The driver inside the truck was trapped, officials said.

There was no word on injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Woman, infant hurt after fiery crash.
VSP: Mom, baby in serious condition after police-pursuit ends in fiery crash in Powhatan
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
Thomas Clark.
Henrico man convicted of rape, murder of VCU employee sentenced to prison
Syed Perwez discusses the damage done inside their prayer space at the West End Islamic Center.
‘It was hurtful’: Prayer space inside West End Islamic Center vandalized
Cameras or lights didn’t seem to bother the crook, but residents of Early Settlers neighborhood...
Lock it or lose it: Chesterfield neighborhood on edge after series of car break-ins

Latest News

The crash happened Tuesday.
Woman killed, child injured in I-64 crash
The crash happened Monday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle Chesterfield crash identified
One of the northbound lanes of Woolridge Road in Chesterfield will be closed starting from 9:30...
Northbound lane of Woolridge Road closed Tuesday due to release of fish into Swift Creek Reservoir
As the Dodge pick-up got to Rosmarin Road, police say the car the pick-up was towing became...
Two dead after pick-up truck towing car collides into tree