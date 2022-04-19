Suspect arrested in ReFresh Store robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery at the ReFresh Store.

The robbery happened on March 24 along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police said a man went into the business with a gun and demanded money. After getting the money, the suspect ran away.

The suspect, identified as Demario D. Fisher, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.

Fisher was held at the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.