Suspect arrested in ReFresh Store robbery
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery at the ReFresh Store.
The robbery happened on March 24 along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police said a man went into the business with a gun and demanded money. After getting the money, the suspect ran away.
The suspect, identified as Demario D. Fisher, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in a public place.
Fisher was held at the Chesterfield County Jail on bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.